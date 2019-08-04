Wal (WMT) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $404,005 as Market Value Rose; As Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (TSM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $626,720

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 60,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (TSM) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 15,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 271,453 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 287,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21 million shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares to 185,820 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

