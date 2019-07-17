Wal (WMT) Share Value Rose While Avalon Advisors Has Cut by $14.47 Million Its Holding; As Tetra Technologies (TTI) Market Value Declined, New Generation Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 149,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 800,406 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.685. About 83,950 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 15/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 2 Trial of BPN14770 in Fragile X Syndrome; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Shipments Up 15% in 2017, Pasquali Elected TETRA Group Chair; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Initiates Enrolment of Patients in Phase 3 PPP001 Smokable Cannabis Pellet Study; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION WAS GRANTED FOR ACTIVE MOIETY OF DRUG PPP001 AND NOT FORMULATION

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 64,923 shares to 775,616 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 32,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).