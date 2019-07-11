Wal (WMT) Market Valuation Rose While Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 654,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.96 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 865,259 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 87,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 3.68 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

