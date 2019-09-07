Wal (WMT) Holding Held by Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 68,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 58,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.l. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Says It Will Pay for Its Workers to Earn College Degrees; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon and Walmart Don’t Have the Edge on This Massive Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 7,753 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 142,769 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shelter Retirement Plan invested 4.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Charter Trust reported 44,656 shares stake. Mcrae Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Raymond James Na stated it has 128,433 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 2,458 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gabalex Cap Mgmt Lc reported 4.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Security Natl Tru Communications stated it has 1,525 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs Inc holds 0.54% or 17,628 shares in its portfolio.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 42,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,965 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Inc Adv owns 21,068 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valmark Advisers holds 0.02% or 6,375 shares in its portfolio. 182,524 were reported by Piedmont Inv Inc. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis R M Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 331,807 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.84% or 94,680 shares. Patten has 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,796 shares. Iron Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 4,962 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability owns 96,735 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.67M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 2.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,662 shares. Quantum Mngmt accumulated 8,832 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has 289,660 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc stated it has 262,627 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.