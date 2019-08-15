Wal (WMT) Holding Has Boosted by Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc; Rodgers Brothers Holds Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 150,528 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.91. About 7.04 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 173,384 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 1,292 were reported by Assetmark Inc. 4,035 are owned by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 45,207 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Corp owns 39 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated owns 2,768 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Commerce invested in 0.02% or 9,039 shares. Bowling Management Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,469 shares. Castleark Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 6,380 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Parametric Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 182,129 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested 0.4% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks -3.5% as Street weighs in on weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.07% or 13,216 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa holds 0.02% or 2,165 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd accumulated 0.31% or 1.93 million shares. Benedict Financial has 23,997 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Acg Wealth accumulated 0.33% or 25,585 shares. Finemark Natl National Bank has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Opus Inv Management stated it has 47,000 shares. Curbstone Fin invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability owns 68,690 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3,819 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,393 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 351,633 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 8,586 shares to 67,782 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS).