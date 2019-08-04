Wal (WMT) Holder Lynch & Associates Increased Its Stake by $418,555 as Stock Price Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Increased Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 75,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS $2 BLN IN PRIMARY INFUSION AGAINST FRESH EQUITY IS TO ENSURE THE COMPANY CAN EXPAND AND GROW; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 376,870 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 332,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.65M shares traded or 199.64% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com invested 2.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.1% or 118,883 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation has invested 3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt holds 132,775 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westchester Mngmt Inc stated it has 94,651 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advisors Limited Com invested in 3,719 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.71M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Principal Group Inc reported 0.2% stake. Motco owns 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,517 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,551 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gw Henssler And Associates reported 173,129 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 843,032 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 0.01% or 43,383 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,101 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 53,117 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Greenwich Inv Management has 1.72% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 19,253 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 6,500 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 34,669 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 93,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 198,490 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp invested in 158,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).