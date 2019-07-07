Wal (WMT) Holder Lynch & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $418,555; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Increased by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 377,634 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Speak Retail Group Announces Agreement with Walmart to Deliver Custom Closed Loop Payment Solutions; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.l. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.18% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Diligent Investors Limited reported 20,288 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 18,459 were reported by Mai. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 90,924 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Waddell Reed Fin reported 2.59M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Rwwm Inc invested in 11.37% or 391,614 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. 241,484 were reported by Frontier Comm. Moreover, Community Tru And Inv Commerce has 1.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 118,110 shares. 344,980 were reported by Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk). First Merchants Corp invested in 46,844 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 823,296 shares to 314,324 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 129,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,863 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 71,521 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability stated it has 18,804 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Us State Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 15 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 111,333 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0.02% stake. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 335,902 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 50 shares stake. 5,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake.

