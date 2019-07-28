Wal (WMT) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Boosted Stake by $3.88 Million as Share Price Rose; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $3.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 40,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.54 million, up from 385,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 11/04/2018 – Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VWO) by 79,165 shares to 633,987 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,213 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Management Communication invested 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 224,107 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.25M shares. Pure Fincl has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Grace White New York invested in 3,550 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Btim Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,557 shares. Quantum Mgmt invested in 10,179 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,623 shares. Advisory Service holds 8,954 shares. Arvest Bancshares Division has invested 0.75% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 53,774 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Co owns 84,620 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Psagot House invested in 0.01% or 2,035 shares.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 5,720 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

