Wal (WMT) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $487,813 as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Stake by $628,975 as Share Value Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 172,515 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, up from 167,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.91. About 5.86M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested in 0.49% or 15,386 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 257,050 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc accumulated 41,911 shares. Mai invested in 1.3% or 182,237 shares. Midas reported 0.38% stake. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 283,812 shares. Moreover, Counselors Of Maryland Lc has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Management has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,993 shares. Private Wealth Inc reported 1.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 337,227 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackhill has 167,076 shares. 6,375 are owned by Valmark Advisers. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 76,129 shares. Oregon-based Northside Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares to 71,765 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

