Wal (WMT) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Position; Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Position by $50.07 Million; Share Price Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 3.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Walmart chief hunts for more deals after Flipkart investment; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 06/03/2018 – Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 12.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.03M, down from 16.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 6.22 million shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $611.78M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

