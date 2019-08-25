Wal (WMT) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Increased Its Position; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $1.06 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND WAGES IN THE US, HAS TO WORK MORE ON INCREASING ASSORTMENT AND BEING ON TIME; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Walmart agrees $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 22,015 shares to 15,285 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,404 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

