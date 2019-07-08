Wal (WMT) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Stake by $744,281; As Boeing Company Com (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Cut Position by $877,800

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.00M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK deal signals a rethink on overseas expansion; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability reported 512 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 961 shares. Lynch And Associates In holds 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,941 shares. S R Schill And Assoc invested 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strs Ohio holds 0.93% or 536,544 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.90 million shares. Burney reported 24,741 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation accumulated 0.64% or 7,709 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Tru Com reported 7,272 shares. Financial Advisory Service Inc holds 3,466 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 30,920 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 832,756 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Towercrest Cap Management has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,231 shares. Davis R M holds 0.32% or 22,246 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 57,338 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.