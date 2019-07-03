Wal (WMT) Holder Financial Advantage Lowered Its Holding by $1.31 Million; Moab Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.59 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 3.11 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 55,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 31,700 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 65 shares. Cibc reported 102,746 shares stake. Freestone Cap Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,297 shares. S Muoio And Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity owns 133,218 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.14% or 43,320 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 36,921 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,646 shares. Capital Advsrs Llc reported 790 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 37,762 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has 1.08M shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Limited stated it has 2.00 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 3,777 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.52% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 45,688 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 64,961 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp owns 200,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce & reported 4,707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D owns 20,061 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,796 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited invested in 0.69% or 70,671 shares. First Dallas reported 13,237 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Advantage, a Maryland-based fund reported 66,637 shares. Maverick Capital reported 35,150 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,832 shares. Coldstream owns 33,474 shares. Glenview Bank Dept owns 8,560 shares.