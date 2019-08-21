Wal (WMT) Holder Financial Advantage Has Lowered Its Position by $1.31 Million; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Maintains Position in Anthem (ANTM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,640 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 3,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 1.35M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Grp invested in 0.34% or 9,642 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.8% or 19,385 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 12,266 shares. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.28% or 26,517 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,775 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 363 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors reported 1,283 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Group holds 0.24% or 12,790 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rathbone Brothers Plc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 50,264 are held by City. Sunbelt stated it has 9,768 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,450 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.