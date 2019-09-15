Wal Mart (WMT) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut Position; Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $363,812; Stock Price Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Wal Mart (WMT) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 18,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 billion, down from 19,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Wal Mart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 5.64M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services owns 1.64M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research owns 778,664 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.31% or 101,523 shares. 7,350 are held by Cim Mangement Inc. Bragg Advsrs owns 75,783 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 119,314 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 1.91% stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.37% or 6,600 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) stated it has 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 4,821 are held by St Germain D J. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,300 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 22,172 shares. 17,628 are owned by Greatmark Investment Prns. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.1% or 16,169 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd reported 110,478 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 1,598 shares to 6,893 shares, valued at $604.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,073 shares to 86,910 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Ltd Liability has 92,404 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Com reported 12,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 30.85M shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan stated it has 2.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 10.61 million shares. Gardner Russo Gardner holds 0.09% or 150,932 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 532,052 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd invested in 0.06% or 66,367 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa reported 1.89% stake. 457,200 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 8,901 shares. Hexavest owns 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.71 million shares. Old Point Financial Svcs N A owns 2.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,337 shares. City Holding Company holds 76,419 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.