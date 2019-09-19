Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Share Price Rose While Estabrook Capital Management Boosted Holding by $67.62 Million; Allsquare Wealth Management Cut Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $317,566 as Stock Price Rose

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 39,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 billion, up from 38,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 3.77 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.17 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

