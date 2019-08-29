Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Holder Spinnaker Trust Has Lifted Its Position by $390,910 as Share Value Rose; El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Holding Boosted by Mackay Shields Llc

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 31,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 3.40 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut in Coming Weeks on Walmart.com; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The institutional investor held 69,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 42,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 189,055 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Rev $95.2M; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,904 shares to 31,241 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

