Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Holder Auxier Asset Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Longer Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $917,696

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 53,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 58,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda Group; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Says It’s in Advanced Talks With Walmart on Asda

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Llp owns 221,607 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 643 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Limited Liability Co reported 408,196 shares. Colonial Tru holds 2.31% or 117,047 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Dominion Mngmt accumulated 40,023 shares. 2.27M were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 7,584 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 43,083 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 106,960 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,200 shares. Cognios Lc stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,025 shares.

