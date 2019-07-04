Wal Mart Stores Com (WMT) Holder City Holding Company Has Raised Its Position by $365,302; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted Holding

City Holding Company increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 46,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Llc has 70,650 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 132,491 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Co has 531,880 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset reported 138,365 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 216 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 989,514 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 0.16% or 30,846 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 71,813 shares. Coldstream Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 33,474 shares. Family Mngmt holds 1.18% or 28,078 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 1.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 201,184 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 14,849 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Highstreet Asset Management owns 13,216 shares. Arbor Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 3,950 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.39 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S, worth $280,110. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was made by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,146 were accumulated by Raymond James And. 27,708 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fil has 0.06% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,270 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 10,690 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.07% or 11,663 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 2,559 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 650 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Shine Inv Advisory Serv accumulated 225 shares. Capital Rech reported 0.59% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Broderick Brian C accumulated 13,204 shares. 20,971 are held by Mason Street Llc.