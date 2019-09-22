Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Shorts Raised By 88.94%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) had an increase of 88.94% in short interest. ETTX’s SI was 44,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 88.94% from 23,500 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s short sellers to cover ETTX’s short positions. The SI to Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s float is 1.87%. The stock increased 10.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 65,172 shares traded or 305.00% up from the average. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 17.WMMVY’s profit would be $489.24M giving it 25.15 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 34,943 shares traded. Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. The company has market cap of $83.52 million. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Zai Lab Co., Ltd. and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative.

