Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Howden Joinery Group PLC has GBX 520 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 500’s average target is -10.52% below currents GBX 558.8 stock price. Howden Joinery Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1. See Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.31% or GBX 13.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 558.8. About 824,115 shares traded. Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Investors Who Bought Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 64% – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.35 billion GBP. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.