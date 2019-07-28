Wajax (WJX) EPS Estimated At $0.57; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Splunk (SPLK) Position

Analysts expect Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 12.31% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. T_WJX’s profit would be $11.40 million giving it 6.67 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Wajax Corporation’s analysts see 32.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 28,722 shares traded. Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 10.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 64,980 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 580,762 shares with $72.36M value, down from 645,742 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $21.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 147,425 shares to 686,545 valued at $80.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 392,033 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was raised too.

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $158 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. BTIG Research maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.23% or 311,074 shares. 4,300 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 50 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 199,600 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 971,988 shares. 74 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,381 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Avalon Global Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 5.63% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.47% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tortoise Ltd Co holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 502,257 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. 5,514 are held by Bluecrest Cap Ltd.

Among 4 analysts covering Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wajax Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 26.

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $304.06 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.