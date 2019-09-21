Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr Holdings Inc. 7 0.84 N/A -1.34 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 44 0.73 N/A 2.18 19.79

Demonstrates Waitr Holdings Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Waitr Holdings Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waitr Holdings Inc. Its rival The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Waitr Holdings Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20

Waitr Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 351.61% upside potential. On the other hand, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s potential upside is 14.49% and its average price target is $45.83. Based on the results shown earlier, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. About 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year Waitr Holdings Inc. was more bearish than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Waitr Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.