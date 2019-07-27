Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

As Restaurants businesses, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr Holdings Inc. 10 3.67 N/A -0.98 0.00 Brinker International Inc. 42 0.47 N/A 3.78 10.95

Demonstrates Waitr Holdings Inc. and Brinker International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.6% Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8%

Liquidity

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. On the competitive side is, Brinker International Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Waitr Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Waitr Holdings Inc. and Brinker International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Brinker International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Waitr Holdings Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 158.96%. Meanwhile, Brinker International Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 10.22%. Based on the data shown earlier, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Brinker International Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Waitr Holdings Inc. and Brinker International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 26.3% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Brinker International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waitr Holdings Inc. -10.35% -26% -32.78% -24.84% -19.41% -27% Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. has weaker performance than Waitr Holdings Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.