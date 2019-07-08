Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Reaches $5.94 After 8.00% Down Move; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) stake by 5.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,455 shares as Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 559,138 shares with $14.73M value, down from 589,593 last quarter. Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 49,643 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH)

The stock of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 454,846 shares traded. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has declined 19.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.84% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $455.45 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $5.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WTRH worth $36.44 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advsr accumulated 12,437 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com reported 852,918 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 250,599 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 17,167 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 16,481 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 47,173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 35,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 282,673 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 28,694 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 5,309 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 21,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr has invested 0.37% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.68 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 499,853 shares to 2.25 million valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 886,231 shares and now owns 1.52 million shares. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $393,841 activity. $136,228 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were sold by CROSS CHARLES K JR.. Shaffer Charles M had sold 4,414 shares worth $121,385 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 3 analysts covering Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waitr Holdings Inc. had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) to report earnings on August, 14. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Waitr Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $455.45 million. The Company’s Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

