Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Reaches $5.32 52 Week Low; Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) Sentiment Is 2.33

The stock of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.00 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.32 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $407.91 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $5.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.47M less. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 615,722 shares traded. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has declined 19.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.84% the S&P500.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 21 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 421,362 shares, up from 409,423 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 119 shares traded. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FDBC News: 02/05/2018 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $254.73 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

Community Bank N.A. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. for 2,395 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,538 shares.

Analysts await Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) to report earnings on August, 14. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Waitr Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $407.91 million. The Company’s Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.