Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Reaches $1.29 Low on Sep, 30; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shorts Raised By 13.67%

The stock of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $1.20 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.29 share price. This indicates more downside for the $98.54M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.20 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.90 million less. The stock decreased 6.88% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.285. About 487,054 shares traded. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has declined 54.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500.

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) had an increase of 13.67% in short interest. KIN’s SI was 1.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.67% from 918,500 shares previously. With 176,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s short sellers to cover KIN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 44,813 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company has market cap of $272.44 million. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.75, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 3.83% more from 24.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Circle Communication reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 10,377 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 17,847 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 200 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.85M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 46,381 shares stake. 701,277 are owned by Granahan Investment Mngmt Inc Ma. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 42,900 shares. 25,356 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Teton Advsr reported 34,000 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 152,660 shares.

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $98.54 million. The Company’s Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, the firm had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Analysts await Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Waitr Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% EPS growth.