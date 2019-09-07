Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Comparison side by side

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|8
|0.94
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Noodles & Company
|7
|0.53
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Waitr Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Noodles & Company
|0.00%
|-15.2%
|-3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waitr Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noodles & Company.
Analyst Ratings
Waitr Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Noodles & Company
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 513.22% upside potential and an average price target of $10.67. Meanwhile, Noodles & Company’s average price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 72.28%. Based on the data given earlier, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Noodles & Company, analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.7% of Noodles & Company shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Waitr Holdings Inc.
|-13.07%
|-27.72%
|-51.79%
|-62.22%
|-54.64%
|-58.83%
|Noodles & Company
|-0.27%
|-7.84%
|3.2%
|2.07%
|-27%
|6.01%
For the past year Waitr Holdings Inc. has -58.83% weaker performance while Noodles & Company has 6.01% stronger performance.
Summary
Waitr Holdings Inc. beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 9 factors.
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.