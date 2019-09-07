Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Comparison side by side

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr Holdings Inc. 8 0.94 N/A -1.34 0.00 Noodles & Company 7 0.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waitr Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waitr Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Ratings

Waitr Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Noodles & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 513.22% upside potential and an average price target of $10.67. Meanwhile, Noodles & Company’s average price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 72.28%. Based on the data given earlier, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Noodles & Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.7% of Noodles & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83% Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01%

For the past year Waitr Holdings Inc. has -58.83% weaker performance while Noodles & Company has 6.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Waitr Holdings Inc. beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.