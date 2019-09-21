Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Comparison side by side

Both Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr Holdings Inc. 7 0.85 N/A -1.34 0.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.46 N/A 0.18 43.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Waitr Holdings Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Waitr Holdings Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 351.61% for Waitr Holdings Inc. with average target price of $7. On the other hand, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 47.95% and its average target price is $9.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares and 64.1% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares. About 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63%

For the past year Waitr Holdings Inc. has -58.83% weaker performance while Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has 0.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats Waitr Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.