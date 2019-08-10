Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

This is a contrast between Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.22 N/A 0.13 24.20 LAIX Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wah Fu Education Group Limited and LAIX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wah Fu Education Group Limited is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival LAIX Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Wah Fu Education Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LAIX Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of LAIX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, LAIX Inc. has 3.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited had bearish trend while LAIX Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.