Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wah Fu Education Group Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited N/A 3 24.20 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Wah Fu Education Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.40 2.60

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has -22.69% weaker performance while Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s competitors have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Wah Fu Education Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Wah Fu Education Group Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s rivals.

Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Wah Fu Education Group Limited.