Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Comparison side by side

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.25 N/A 0.13 24.20 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 119 7.94 N/A 4.73 23.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grand Canyon Education Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wah Fu Education Group Limited. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wah Fu Education Group Limited is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Wah Fu Education Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares and 99.6% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited had bearish trend while Grand Canyon Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wah Fu Education Group Limited.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.