Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Comparison side by side

Since Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 0.00 1.18M 0.13 24.20 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 5 0.00 8.19M 0.38 13.33

In table 1 we can see Wah Fu Education Group Limited and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group Limited. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wah Fu Education Group Limited and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 40,333,606.78% 0% 0% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 176,508,620.69% 25.7% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wah Fu Education Group Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Wah Fu Education Group Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wah Fu Education Group Limited and China Distance Education Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats Wah Fu Education Group Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.