Wagner Bowman Management Upped Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $355,500; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Position in Target (TGT) as Market Valuation Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 55,664 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, down from 60,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Walmart and Target Are Beating Amazon in Back-To-School Sales – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Target Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Costco and Other Membership Stores Fare in a Recession? – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Target Plans to Bring the “Tar-zhay” Magic to Grocery – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Target’s Stock Rose 24% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,536 shares to 27,204 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.