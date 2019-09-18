Wagner Bowman Management Upped Its Public Storage (PSA) Holding; Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Rose While Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Its Position

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 182,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 276,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.56 million, down from 458,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 280,394 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $251.47. About 277,428 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares to 93,946 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,643 shares, and cut its stake in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.29 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2,640 shares to 5,190 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 48,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,040 shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,981 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Everence Inc holds 2,920 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment accumulated 0.06% or 16,523 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 705 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 50,827 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 625 were reported by Captrust Advisors. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3,918 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 23,769 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.48% or 177,100 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,046 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 8,512 shares.