Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Its Visa (V) Holding as Market Value Rose; Noesis Capital Mangement Position In Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Was Has Increased

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,283 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799.00M, up from 6,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Utilities Spdr (XLU) by 775 shares to 38,470 shares, valued at $2.29B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,930 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Investment Co Ltd reported 22,603 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 105,490 shares. Main Street Research Lc holds 9.26% or 375,292 shares in its portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 41,952 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 2,191 shares. Doliver Advisors LP holds 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,982 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt reported 7,027 shares stake. The California-based Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Advisory owns 3.25 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 59,943 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny owns 374,505 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.14% or 5,689 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Prtnrs has invested 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Associate owns 8,900 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated reported 86,623 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 238,216 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Llc has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 3.91M shares. Thompson Invest Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,348 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,229 shares. Karp Mngmt has 1.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 18,873 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Company holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 160,981 shares. Fairfield Bush And has 2,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 44,598 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 1.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 6,125 shares to 71,013 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.