Wagner Bowman Management Stake In Public Storage (PSA) Was Has Lifted; Toronto (TD) Share Value Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 604,603 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 6,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 480,072 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12 million, down from 486,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.32. About 880,843 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares to 148,643 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,075 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT).

