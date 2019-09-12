Wagner Bowman Management Stake in Public Storage (PSA) Upped by $355,500; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Decreased by $671,107 Its Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.69. About 949,083 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.51 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 3.29M shares traded or 70.90% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lancaster Col (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7,603 shares to 162,639 shares, valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bank (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical S (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 33.90 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Services Inc holds 0.06% or 1,848 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 11,332 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.19% or 405,905 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Howard Mngmt accumulated 1.6% or 103,125 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 91,477 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 894 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 5.32M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 77,287 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Limited Liability has invested 4.25% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Da Davidson Comm holds 9,058 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2.79M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.16% or 92,309 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 18,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

