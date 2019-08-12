Wagner Bowman Management Raised Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Market Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $785,772

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 202,279 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 6,483 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 10,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29,418 shares to 73,930 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 6,841 shares. Martin Currie owns 56,866 shares. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.7% or 16,312 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 671,812 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 654,267 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Com accumulated 117,484 shares. First Merchants owns 25,775 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company stated it has 312,216 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 21,644 shares. Georgia-based Decatur Capital Mgmt has invested 1.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability owns 7,906 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Accredited Invsts holds 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,421 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,424 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 5,550 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 116,020 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 115,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei owns 5,665 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 61,142 shares. 1,031 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 793,264 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.1% or 23,765 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 26,406 shares. Millennium Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 200,847 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% or 38,400 shares in its portfolio. Rk Mngmt Ltd reported 147,886 shares.