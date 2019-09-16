Wagner Bowman Management Position in Public Storage (PSA) Has Increased by $355,500 as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.54 Million Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $246.62. About 499,066 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02 million, down from 228,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 9.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares to 4,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Fin (VFH).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roche Holding Ltd Sponsored Ad (RHHBY) by 22,423 shares to 617,056 shares, valued at $21.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE).