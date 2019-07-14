Wagner Bowman Management Position in Home Depot (HD) Cut by $351,058 as Stock Price Rose; As Weibo (WB) Share Price Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.49 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select (XLF) by 13,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 230,592 shares. Arbor Invest Advisors Lc reported 2,278 shares. Monarch Capital holds 2.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 42,045 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,359 shares. Cadence Capital Llc holds 0.44% or 25,518 shares. Haverford Tru reported 0.2% stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.26% or 88,857 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y owns 1,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 5.35M shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 11,078 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi holds 1.92% or 43,636 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 248,451 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt invested 5.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Da Davidson & Com holds 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 80,915 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 26,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,768 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,000 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc holds 0% or 277 shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.77% or 35,900 shares. 19,528 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 0% or 33,462 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa has invested 0.07% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,398 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co. Sei Invs accumulated 68,228 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,844 shares to 27,688 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).