Wagner Bowman Management Position In Churchill Downs (CHDN) Was Has Boosted; Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Stake in Xpo Logistics Com Stk (XPO) as Share Price Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (XPO) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 92,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 112,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 205,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 441,389 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 57,214 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 36,054 shares to 387,083 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 28,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – ‘We’ve Got Our Mojo Back!”, Jacobs Declares As XPO Shows Operational Strength In First Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors accumulated 4,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 22,094 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Limited. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 699 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 84,706 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 142,145 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.62% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Brinker Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 8,315 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 139,494 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 87,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.12% or 5,550 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 4,612 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap has 116,550 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Bluestein R H & stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,000 shares. 7,442 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 793,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 278,726 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 3,335 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 1,635 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 3,225 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,681 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.