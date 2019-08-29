Wagner Bowman Management Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Upped by $333,000; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $592.72. About 269,419 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 82,822 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares to 58,748 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.