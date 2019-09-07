Wagner Bowman Management Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Raised by $333,000; Washington Trust Company Holding In Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Was Has Upped

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 136,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 116,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 2.65 million shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 0.23% stake. Wellington Shields & Lc stated it has 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Btim has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hightower Advsrs holds 663,187 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 57,482 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Weitz Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 11,843 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 683 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 7,551 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 33,248 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 36,502 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IWB) by 3,195 shares to 232,379 shares, valued at $37.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,833 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.