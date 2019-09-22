Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $469,920; Market Value Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Cut by $37.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 20.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436.63 million, down from 22.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,500 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 178,511 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls invested in 3,438 shares. Permanens Cap Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leavell Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cutter & Brokerage holds 4,066 shares. First Washington reported 0.02% stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 217,834 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 859,415 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 1.48% stake. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd reported 2,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hills Financial Bank Co holds 4,043 shares. 17,090 are held by Wetherby Asset. Barr E S & Comm invested in 973 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability invested in 2,641 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $4.22M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 190,444 shares to 328,161 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.