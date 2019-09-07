Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake by $351,058 as Share Price Rose; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Price Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Its Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 1.95M shares traded or 29.08% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enhancing Yield On My Tenet Healthcare Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada’s New R&D License; And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP owns 2.53M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.13M shares. 6.01 million were reported by Harris Associates L P. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 19,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 41,077 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company holds 736,389 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP invested in 19,731 shares. 15,770 are held by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 412,762 shares. Cna Fincl has 13,625 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.04% or 20,771 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.06 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 367,705 shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 17.66 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB) by 19,929 shares to 210,969 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 14,150 shares or 2.19% of the stock. 912,550 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 5,130 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.17% or 9.34 million shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 1.48% stake. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested 2.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huntington Bancshares invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Efg Asset (Americas) holds 16,426 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,379 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc invested in 37,528 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 248,735 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication owns 139,965 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 56,680 shares. Fmr Lc owns 22.34 million shares.