Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Home Depot (HD) Position by $351,058; Hs Management Partners Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 132,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.99 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jana Partners Axes a Third of Profitable HD Supply Activist Stake – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Lp has 2,807 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc stated it has 8,830 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,759 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). St Johns Investment Mgmt Communications Llc owns 1,965 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 145,914 shares. Impala Asset Management Lc has 2.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Martin Co Tn reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New England & holds 0.62% or 4,749 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company has 2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,502 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm, Japan-based fund reported 37,243 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 291,497 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.29 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,665 were accumulated by Van Strum And Towne. Commerce Of Vermont has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Counsel Ltd Llc Ny holds 1,947 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc reported 50,211 shares. River Road Asset Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,297 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 29,017 shares. Venator Cap Management Limited accumulated 50,201 shares. Raymond James Na owns 105,994 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 24,179 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 378,847 shares. New York-based Loeb Prtn has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parthenon Ltd Liability Company has 6,344 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares to 301,370 shares, valued at $105.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 38,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,427 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.