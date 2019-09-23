Wagner Bowman Management Lifted Its Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $355,500; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position Maintained by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,392 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $637,000, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 581,243 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $247.07. About 155,982 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,315 shares to 39,191 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,334 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 75,576 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 490,335 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Svcs stated it has 63,052 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Alps owns 430,658 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 41,812 shares. Aristeia Capital Limited reported 2.63 million shares stake. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma reported 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 66,658 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 56,203 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 12,334 were reported by Csu Producer Resources Incorporated. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Ledyard Comml Bank has 0.64% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 55,729 shares. 3.26M were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Raymond James Svcs Inc owns 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 56,091 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..