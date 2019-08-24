Wagner Bowman Management Lifted Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Market Valuation Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,687 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0% or 65 shares. Churchill Corp invested in 0.11% or 36,582 shares. Saturna has 426,043 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Security Trust owns 14,511 shares. Somerset invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 34,670 shares. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt LP has invested 6.97% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0.08% or 5,372 shares. Tdam Usa holds 8,719 shares. Andra Ap reported 69,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 4,687 are owned by Homrich Berg. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,591 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.01% or 433,488 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 79,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Invest stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 26,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). D E Shaw owns 136,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 147,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,415 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Com. Systematic Management Limited Partnership stated it has 198,109 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).