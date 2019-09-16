Wagner Bowman Management Increases Position in Public Storage (PSA); Johnson Financial Group Position in Everest Re Group Limited (RE) Has Decreased by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Limited (RE) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 1,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348,000, down from 6,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.39. About 351,272 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares to 93,946 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,075 shares, and cut its stake in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,612 shares to 511,553 shares, valued at $150.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. On Thursday, August 1 GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,020 shares.